E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Passu cherry show gives Hunza entrepreneurs a stage to showcase wares

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
Local women sell handicrafts made using age-old techniques at a stall.—Photos by the writer
Local women sell handicrafts made using age-old techniques at a stall.—Photos by the writer
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• Women-led stalls dominate as six-day event generates over Rs2m; local brands gain direct access to national, foreign buyers
• Farmers, artisans, students showcase homemade products; tourists flock to scenic Upper Hunza for cherries, culture

PASSU: A six-day “Passu Cherry Exhibition” concluded on Saturday in the scenic tourist destination of Passu in Upper Hunza, generating over Rs2 million in economic activity and attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors, organisers claimed.

The show created valuable opportunities for local farmers, entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products directly to visitors, promoting these to national and international markets. “The primary objective of the exhibition was to provide local people with a platform to market their products, strengthen their brands and connect directly with customers from across Pakistan and abroad,” said Junain Akhtar from the Passu Youth and Support Organisation.

Passu is one of the region’s most popular tourist hubs, attracting hundreds of visitors every season because of its breathtaking landscapes and iconic Passu Cones, Akhtar added. He noted that recent festivals have encouraged entrepreneurship by providing direct exposure to potential customers. “Passu is a tourism hub, and local entrepreneurs are now building brands that can compete in wider markets,” he said.

Dozens of stalls displayed fresh cherries, organic food, traditional handicrafts, dried apricots, high-altitude herbs, gemstones and locally produced herbal teas.

The vendors in traditional attire displaying handmade items, including caps and bags.—Photos by the writer
The vendors in traditional attire displaying handmade items, including caps and bags.—Photos by the writer

Women played a particularly prominent role in the exhibition, with their participation surpassing that of men. Young and elderly women managed stalls, produced handicrafts and actively marketed their handmade products. “We usually have limited access to markets,” stall owner Shaista Salman told Dawn. “This exhibition brought customers together under one roof and gave us the opportunity to earn directly.”

Bibi Heleema, 22, a graduate student, set up a stall displaying gemstones and handicrafts during her summer vacation. She said the income earned from the festival will help finance her education.

Asif Sakhi, a local community leader, highlighted the limited income sources for area residents and called on community organisations to keep hosting similar events. He emphasised that such events stimulate economic activity and bolster local businesses.

The exhibition attracted many foreign visitors. “I enjoyed the delicious food and tea amid breathtaking landscape,” said Khatrina, a tourist from Poland.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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