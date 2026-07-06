CM Afridi sets performance benchmark for cabinet members, bureaucrats

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi here on Sunday set performance benchmark for cabinet members and administrative secretaries to improve service delivery and ensure tangible outcomes for people.

“Performance will determine accountability and recognition,” he told a special meeting of cabinet members and administrative secretaries.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister also set out government’s policy direction and implementation priorities for the new financial year.

The chief minister said that following approval of provincial budget and commencement of new financial year, the entire government machinery must move into execution mode and deliver as per the priorities and targets set in line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Afridi says every minister must visit seven districts each month to resolve people’s issues

He directed ministers, advisers, special assistants and administrative secretaries to maintain close coordination and ensure that all government decisions were taken through consultation and strictly on the basis of merit, transparency and public interest. He reiterated zero tolerance for corruption, incompetence and under-performance.

“All departments were directed to identify and eliminate opportunities for corruption at every level, including in service delivery and financial management,” the statement read.

The chief minister authorised ministers, advisers and administrative secretaries to take immediate and non-discriminatory action against corrupt, incompetent and non-performing officers.

He made it clear that no officer failing to deliver, implement departmental priorities, or meet public expectations would be protected on the basis of personal influence, connections or patronage.

The chief minister declared citizens’ satisfaction as the primary measure of government performance and directed that departmental performance would not be assessed on the basis of presentations, reports, WhatsApp updates or social media visibility, but on measurable improvements in service delivery, public access to government services, timely resolution of grievances and citizens’ satisfaction.

“All government decisions must serve the public interest and citizens must receive services and relief at their doorstep,” the chief minister said.

Departments were directed to undertake restructuring, institutional reforms, digitisation and other necessary measures to improve service delivery and public access to government services.

The chief minister assured full support from the provincial government and the chief secretary office for reforms that produce tangible benefits for people. All the departments were directed to develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy.

He said that people could benefit from reforms and services they were unaware of. The government performance had limited public impact if information about available services and interventions did not reach intended beneficiaries, he added.

He directed all departments to ensure systematic and sustained communication of government initiatives across the province and at national level.

Mr Afridi told every minister to visit at least seven districts each month. He told them to move beyond office-based meetings, maintain a regular field presence, engage directly with people, inspect service delivery, identify implementation gaps and ensure immediate action on public issues.

Each minister was directed to prepare a formal district visit schedule and submit it to the chief minister’s secretariat and the office of chief secretary.

He ordered every department to establish a dedicated complaint cell and integrate it with the chief minister’s complaint cell. He announced that he would personally assess public complaints, departmental response, grievance resolution and citizens’ satisfaction on a daily basis.

“Failure to ensure timely resolution of public complaints will result in strict action against the officers responsible,” he said.

The chief minister ordered all departments to align implementation of development projects with priorities set out in the provincial budget and Annual Development Programme and accelerate execution of all approved schemes.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026