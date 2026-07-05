PHOTOS: Mourners gather to pay homage to late supreme leader in Tehran's Grand Mosalla Published July 5, 2026 Updated July 5, 2026 11:59pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Mourners gather to pay tribute to Iran’s assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla on the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. — AFP Mourners pray as the gather to pay tribute to Iran’s assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla on the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. — AFP People hold up a revenge banner as they gather to mourn Iran’s assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla on the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. — AFP