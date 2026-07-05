Ghalibaf says diplomacy must secure battlefield gains for Iran

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that diplomacy should be used to preserve military gains and must be backed by defence capabilities, IRNA reports.

In a meeting with Hamas political leader Mohammad Darwish, Ghalibaf said negotiations should be capable of resolving military conflicts while safeguarding the achievements of fighters.

He added that diplomacy could succeed only if the country remained prepared to defend itself.

He said that during negotiations with the United States, which he headed on Iran’s behalf, Tehran insisted that respect for the territorial integrity of regional countries and an end to military action against Iran’s allies in the resistance front be included in any agreement.

He said that those provisions were incorporated into the MoU with Washington.

Ghalibaf said Iran would continue supporting Muslim nations and allied resistance groups in line with the guidance of the country’s leadership, adding that such support could take military or political forms, including negotiations.