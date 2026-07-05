E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iranian ambassador lauds Pakistan's participation in Khamenei's funeral ceremony at 'highest possible level'

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Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam extends gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for participating in the funeral ceremony of the assassinated supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

“I wish to convey my profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and all other distinguished officials, as well as eminent religious scholars, political figures and cultural personalities for their valuable presence at this historic occasion and for expressing their solidarity with the Government and People of Iran,” he said.

“This meaningful and historical gesture reflects the depth of the historic ties and shared values that have united Iran and Pakistan through the trials and triumphs of history.”

The envoy said the two countries “have consistently shared one another’s joys and sorrows, standing shoulder to shoulder in a spirit of solidarity, brotherhood, and mutual support”.

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