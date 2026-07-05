Israeli army chief says forces will continue operate 'decisively to remove threats' from Lebanon

Israel’s military chief has visited forces deployed around Beaufort castle in southern Lebanon, vowing to push ahead with the campaign that it insists is targeted at Hezbollah, AFP reports.

“The IDF will continue to operate decisively to remove threats from Lebanese territory and is prepared to transition rapidly to offensive operations should the ceasefire be violated,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told soldiers during the visit, according to a statement issued by the military.

“Our troops’ activities at the Beaufort Ridge and throughout southern Lebanon are being carried out in accordance with the framework of the agreement and the mechanisms established under it,” Zamir claimed, referring to the recent US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon intended to permanently halt hostilities.

But Zamir said that “any threat directed at our troops or the Israeli civilians will be struck immediately and eliminated”.

He called on the Lebanese Armed Forces to “fulfil their commitments under the historic agreement that was signed” and clear the area of Hezbollah fighters.