Tehran’s Mosalla is at full capacity, with crowds spilling into nearby streets, reports Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
“Organisers are urging attendees to keep their stay short to allow others to enter the farewell site,” it said on X.
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Tehran’s Mosalla is at full capacity, with crowds spilling into nearby streets, reports Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
“Organisers are urging attendees to keep their stay short to allow others to enter the farewell site,” it said on X.