Opec+ approves further oil output increase as Hormuz exports start to recover

Opec+ has agreed a further increase in output targets from August, the group said in a statement, adding to global supply at a time when oil prices are falling due to the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports, Reuters reports.

The oil-producing group agreed during an online meeting to increase quotas by 188,000 barrels per day from August, on top of similar increases for June and July.

Seven core members of Opec+, which groups Opec and allied producers including Russia, have hiked their output quotas from April through July by almost 800,000 bpd.

Yet the increase has remained largely on paper because of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic for some of the most important Opec+ members, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.