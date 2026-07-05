E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Turkiye’s Erdogan says world ‘breathed sigh of relief’ after Iran-US deal

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Pakistan’s mediation between Iran and the US after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Al Jazeera reports.

“The entire world has breathed a sigh of relief,” Erdogan said, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency, in reference to the memorandum of understanding that was signed last month by Tehran and Washington.

Erdogan said Turkiye would continue to support initiatives aimed at reducing regional tensions, adding that it was also closely monitoring what he called Israeli provocations.

“The current Israeli government, which has become addicted to war, should never be allowed to once again plunge our region into the smell of gunpowder and blood,” Erdogan said.

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