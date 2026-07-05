Iranians call for US President Trump’s death at Khamenei funeral

Calls have rung out for the killing of US President Donald Trump in the crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners in Iran’s capital, Al Jazeera reports.

Posters and graffiti at the Grand Mosalla called for the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mohammad Rasouli, a poet who emceed the event before the funeral prayers, drew out calls of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

Speaking to the crowd over loudspeakers, Rasouli asked, referring to Trump: “Why is the most b*****d man in the world still alive?” The question drew cheers from the crowd.