Prayers offered for Iran's Khamenei on day two of funeral ceremonies

Prayers have been held over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran, AFP reports.

Today’s service at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla complex was led by prominent Shia cleric Ja’far Sobhani, a 97-year-old scholar who teaches in seminaries at the holy city of Qom.

Khamenei’s son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei, who is said to have been wounded in the February 28 attack, has not appeared in public since being named supreme leader and was notably absent from the funeral prayers.

The late supreme leader’s other three sons, Masoud, Mostafa and Meysam, were in attendance.