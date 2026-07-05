Prince Harry to visit London without wife, children

LONDON: Prince Harry will visit London without his wife and children as part of a trip to the UK next week, a source close to him said on Saturday, after he was reportedly refused police protection for his family.

The prince had previously been expected to make his first family trip back to the UK in four years, but the source close to the Duke of Sussex said that his wife Meghan, son Archie and daughter Lilibet would not accompany him on the London part of the trip.

Arrangements for the rest of the trip were still under consideration, the source said, leaving it unclear whether the whole family would visit but stay outside the capital.

British media reported Harry, 41, would fly in on Monday for a five-day visit marking the one-year countdown towards next year’s Invictus Games, launched by the prince in 2014 for wounded veterans. The prince was also expected to attend engagements with his other charities during the trip.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026