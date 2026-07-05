Four ships alter course in Strait of Hormuz

Ship-tracking firm Windward says four vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via the southern route along Oman’s coast have altered course, with two turning back and two diverting to a central corridor, Al Jazeera reports.

Tehran claims sole responsibility for managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day period specified in its MoU with the US, and is seeking, in coordination with Oman, to impose fees for services in the waterway once that period ends.

Ship-tracking firms have been reporting a modest recovery in maritime traffic through the Strait in recent days but still well below pre-war levels.