Swift and Kelce marry in US ‘royal wedding’

NEW YORK: US pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially married at a lavish wedding that drew a galaxy of fashion-draped A-list celebrities in New York, sealing a union that has triggered frenzied global attention.

Excitement has swirled around America’s “royal wedding,” which is happening on the United States’ 250th birthday weekend amid a record-breaking heat wave, a near-total news blackout and a security lockdown of the kind typically reserved for heads of state.

The anticipation was even greater as Swift and Kelce made no public announcements about their wedding plans at storied Madison Square Garden — and reportedly insisted guests sign non-disclosure agreements. But the singer’s longstanding publicist Tree Paine broke the silence late Friday as she detailed a luxurious and intimate ceremony — without saying exactly when the pair wed.

“Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’s Best Man,” she said in a statement. “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler,” Paine added.

She said the couple’s wedding looks were created by Chr­­istian Dior, while their shoes were custom made by Chr­­istian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026