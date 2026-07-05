Trump says Netanyahu 'knows who the boss is': Axios

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu could visit the White House as early as next week, US President Donald Trump tells Axios according to AFP, adding that the prime minister “knows who the boss is” in their relationship.

The possible meeting comes amid reports of tensions between the two leaders over efforts to end the war against Iran that the US and Israel started in late February.

“We get along very good. (Netanyahu) knows who the boss is,” Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself.

An Israeli official told the US media outlet that next week might be too soon for the visit because Trump will be traveling to Turkiye for a Nato summit on July 7-8.

“It might take place the week after,” the official told Axios.