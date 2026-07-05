E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Israeli military claims killed armed militant in south Lebanon

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The Israeli military claims that it has killed an armed militant in the “security zone” under its control in south Lebanon, AFP reports.

“Earlier today (Saturday), IDF soldiers identified an armed terrorist operating inside the Security Zone, in the Majdal Zoun area in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that troops “opened fire at the terrorist” and, after conducting “extensive searches”, then “eliminated” him.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli helicopter carried out “a broad sweep operation on the outskirts” of Majdal Zoun and launched five missiles towards the village, without specifying a target or immediately reporting casualties.

The NNA also reported yesterday that an Israeli strike on the village of Mansouri wounded one person, and reported Israeli artillery shelling elsewhere.

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