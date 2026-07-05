Prayers to be offered for Iran's Khamenei on day two of funeral ceremonies

Prayers are to be said over the casket of slain Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei today, the second day of marathon funeral ceremonies that have already drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran, AFP reports.

Sunday has been declared a public holiday for the entire country, and in the evening, Khamenei’s body will leave the Grand Mosalla complex where it is lying in state in preparation for processions through the capital planned for Monday.

Hassan Hassanzadeh, in charge of the ceremonies as commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards in Tehran, said that “prayers will be carried out over the holy body of the martyred leader” at 8am local time (9:30am PKT), according to state TV.