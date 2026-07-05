E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Key suspect seeks bail in Rs8.5bn Yellow Line graft case in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The main suspect in a case pertaining to alleged corruption of Rs8.5 billion in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line project has filed an application before a provincial anti-corruption court seeking post-arrest bail.

The court issued notices to the prosecution and the investigation officer (IO) of the case for July 11.

Also, the judge sent the main suspect, Zameer Abbasi to prison on judicial remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh had booked the then project director of the Karachi Mobility Project (KMP), Abbasi, then director of procurement Jhaman Das and others following an inquiry conducted by the Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department (CMIE&ITD) into alleged financial mismanagement in the KMP related to the Yellow Line.

At the end of his last physical remand, the IO, Inspector Sher Zaman brought Abbasi, a grade-19 officer of the Sindh government, before the court and submitted that the probe had been completed.

A member of the combined investigation team (CIT) of the ACE also turned up and submitted that unsafe payments were made without any bank guarantees.

Therefore, the court sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand till July 13 and directed the jail authorities to produce him through video link at the next hearing.

A case was registered on behalf of the state under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 34 (common intentions) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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