Iran’s intelligence ministry vows revenge for assassinated supreme leader, war victims

Iran’s intelligence ministry has vowed to avenge the martyrdom of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other victims of the US-Israeli war, IRNA reports.

In a statement, the ministry said justice against the perpetrators was the only way to ease the grief of the Iranian people and supporters of freedom worldwide.

It denounced the “American-Zionist enemy” for committing “the greatest criminal act and terrorist conspiracy in contemporary history”.

The ministry added that “the wounded hearts of the brave people of Iran and the freedom-seekers of the world will not be healed except through taking vengeance on the criminals responsible for this crime, and, according to the divine promise, this revenge and punishment will be fulfilled.”