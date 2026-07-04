E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Outgoing UK PM Starmer says successor cannot spend less time on foreign affairs

Reuters Published
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a reception with faith leaders at 10 Downing Street in London on Nov 12, 2025. — AFP/File
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a reception with faith leaders at 10 Downing Street in London on Nov 12, 2025. — AFP/File
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Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said whoever succeeds him would have to devote as much time to international crises and diplomacy as he did, rejecting suggestions Britain’s next leader could focus more heavily on domestic issues.

Starmer, who announced last month that he would step down after two years in office, said in a BBC interview on Friday that foreign and domestic policy could not be separated as Britain faced an increasingly volatile world.

“There’s often this discussion —what’s the right balance between dealing with international affairs and dealing with domestic affairs? They’re one and the same thing,” he said.

Asked whether a prime minister could spend less time on diplomacy than he had, Starmer replied: “No, I don’t think it is possible.”

Starmer has faced criticism from some opponents over the amount of time he has spent on foreign policy.

Lawmaker Andy Burnham, widely expected to replace Starmer, has promised to focus on domestic priorities including living standards, housing, infrastructure and devolving more power to Britain’s regions.

In a video titled “With Keir” and posted on X on Saturday, Starmer defended the international focus of his premiership, saying Britain had restored its global standing.

He cited support for Ukraine and participation in international coalitions among his key achievements.

“The fact that now other countries look to us for that leadership is something I’m really proud of having delivered in the two years we’ve had in government,” he said.

Starmer also pointed to stabilising the economy, reducing child poverty and improving the National Health Service among his key accomplishments

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