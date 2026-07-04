Ghotki resident arrested for forging letter claiming to be National Assembly employee

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat said on Saturday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a resident of Ghotki who had forged an appointment letter and used it to “obtain undue privileges”.

In a statement, the NA Secretariat said that a person named Abdul Wajid, a resident of Ghotki, falsely represented himself as a Grade-17 employee and used a forged appointment letter issued in the name of the secretariat, which also bore forged signatures of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“According to reports, the said individual not only misled government officials and police authorities by claiming this fake status and allegedly obtained undue privileges and protocol, but was also reportedly involved in harassing and pressuring citizens through various means, causing concern and unrest among the public,” it said in the statement posted on the social media platform X.

It clarified that the person in question had no connection with the secretariat and there was no record of his appointment or employment in the lower house of Parliament.

“The appointment letter being used by him is completely fake and has no legal or official standing,” it said.

The statement said that on the directives of the NA speaker, letters were written to the FIA director general and the Sindh police chief, requesting them to initiate legal proceedings against Wajid.

It further said that the FIA took prompt action and arrested the accused.

“Legal proceedings against him are under way, while investigations are also in progress to trace the source of the forged appointment letter and identify any other individuals involved in the offence,” it added.

The statement added that preparing or using forged documents in the name of the NA Secretariat, the NA speaker, or any official authority, or obtaining any form of illegal protocol, benefits, or advantages on this basis, was a “serious and punishable offence”. It warned that “strict legal action will be taken against such elements without any discrimination”.

It urged people and government institutions to verify the authenticity of any appointment letter, offer letter, or official document purportedly issued by the NA Secretariat from the authorities concerned.

It also urged citizens to “immediately report any suspicious activity or forged documents to the relevant law enforcement agencies to discourage misuse of the name of state institutions”.