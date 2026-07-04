E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Zelensky denies Russian capture of key eastern city Kostiantynivka

Reuters Published
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 13, 2026. — Pool via Reuters/File
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 13, 2026. — Pool via Reuters/File
A drone view shows soldiers, with one holding up a Russian flag, as the Russian defence ministry says its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab from handout video released on July 3, 2026. — Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
A drone view shows soldiers, with one holding up a Russian flag, as the Russian defence ministry says its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab from handout video released on July 3, 2026. — Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters
A drone view shows smoke rising from damaged buildings, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, date given as of June 24, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a video. — 49 Separate Assault Battalion 'Carpathian Sich'/Handout via Reuters/File
A drone view shows smoke rising from damaged buildings, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, date given as of June 24, 2026, in this screen grab taken from a video. — 49 Separate Assault Battalion 'Carpathian Sich'/Handout via Reuters/File
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Ukraine still controls the strategically important eastern city of Kostiantynivka, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff said on Saturday, rejecting Russian claims that it has been captured.

Russia’s military told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka, a target that Moscow has long sought in its advance through the Donetsk region.

“Of course, that is not true. It is just another Russian lie, an attempt to generate some kind of a news story,” Zelensky said on X.

“If Kostiantynivka were under Russian control, then perhaps Putin would have no problem meeting me there to find a diplomatic way to finally end this war,” he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The General Staff also said Kostiantynivka remained under the control of Ukrainian forces.

“Military units and subunits of the 19th Army Corps of the Eastern Grouping continue to conduct defensive operations on designated lines within the town and on its approaches,” it said in a statement.

Kostiantynivka is the southernmost of four key settlements that form a defensive line central to Ukraine’s effort to hold the heavily industrialised Donetsk region.

Analysts say capturing Kostiantynivka would give Russian forces a foothold from which to push north along the defensive belt, now the main axis of their campaign.

Russia’s military has for some time reported controlling parts of Kostiantynivka, one of several heavily fortified cities that make up Ukraine’s so-called “fortress belt” in Donetsk.

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