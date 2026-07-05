E-Paper | July 09, 2026

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“May Pakistan defend the dignity and safety of its daughters as fiercely as it defends its borders and as skilfully as it conducts its diplomacy.”

— Ayesha Omar, actor



“Animals instinctively protect their young, so what has gone so terribly wrong with us that children are no longer safe from those meant to protect them? Those who prey on children deserve the harshest punishment allowed by law.”

— Adnan Siddiqui, actor



“You should marry someone who will be supportive. The wrong partner makes life tough. Marriage is not the meaning of life.”

— Sajal Aly, actor



“Despite a full-scale war, Iran’s team played at the Fifa World Cup in the US. On the other hand, look at our neighbour… a year ago we shot down six of their jets and even now their chhichhorapan [puerility] hasn’t stopped.”

— Arsalan Naseer, actor and comedian

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 5th, 2026

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