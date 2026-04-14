Normality returns to Pindi after four-day security closure

RAWALPINDI: Normal life resumed in the garrison city on Monday evening after bazaars and streets closed for four days as part of the security arrangements for Islamabad Talks were reopened.

In the morning, except for areas around Nur Khan Airbase, most of the bazaars and markets and government offices reopened.

However, business centres on Murree Road from Faizabad to Chandni Chowk, including Commercial Market, remained closed till the evening. People had to face hardships in reaching their workplaces, especially students who had to sit the matric exam at different centres.

After the start of business in Raja Bazaar, routine rush was witnessed on roads in the downtown areas.

Link roads to areas around Nur Khan Airbase remained closed with barbed wires till Monday evening, say residents

A senior official of the district administration told Dawn that due to the departure of Iranian delegates, safety measures were adopted to avoid any untoward situation. He said the local administration and police had asked traders in the limits of Waris Khan and New Town police stations to keep their shops closed.

He said link roads around the old airport such as Gulzar-i-Quaid, Shah Khalid Colony, Airport Housing Society and Mangtal had been closed with barbed wires.

People wait for their bus at a terminal at Faizabad in Rawalpindi on Monday. The bus terminal reopened after remaining closed for four days as part of security measures taken for the Islamabad Talks between the US and Iran. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

On the other hand, traders at Murree Road said traffic was normal on roads but shops were closed.

“We have closed shops for the last five days and it created problems for businessmen and workers,” said Mohammad Faisal, a shopkeeper near Shamsabad.

Afzaal Ahmed, a resident of Shah Khalid Colony, said streets were still closed in the area.

“The streets are closed with barbed wires and placing containers and some people manage to go to their offices on foot,” he said.

Ibrar Ahmed, a resident of Airport Housing Society, said his daughter was to appear in the English paper of matric annual examination and she had to go on foot two hours before the start time so she could reach the centre by 2pm.

Rawalpindi Traders Association President Sharjeel Mir said the bazaars and markets opened in Raja Bazaar on Monday after a gap of four days while shops in New Town and Waris Khan police stations remained closed.

“Earlier, shopkeepers opened their shops as per the announcement of the district administration and local police, but their shops were closed by the police after an hour,” he said.

Cantonment Traders Association General Secretary Zafar Qadri said Saddar, the main commercial hub of the cantonment, opened on Monday but traders around the old airport and Murree Road were not allowed to open their business outlets.

“A delegation of traders met the additional deputy commissioner (general) on Monday and informed him about the lack of coordination among the district administration and police, and she assured them that the government would be informed about this,” he said.

He said cantonment traders had decided not to follow any directive of the district administration unless it was jointly issued by the administration and police.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026