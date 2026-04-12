Residents suffer as markets remain closed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The main bazaars and markets in the garrison city remained closed on Saturday, creating problems for the residents in getting edibles. Meanwhile, the district administration asked traders to keep the shops closed on Sunday (today) also.

This weekend was different from routine when most people went to bazaars and fruit and vegetable markets to do their weekly shopping. This time, the bazaars and markets remained closed due to security reasons related to the US-Iran dialogue in Islamabad.

The worst-affected areas in the garrison city were Murree Road, Peshawar Road, and areas bordering Islamabad. All shops, including milk shops, tandoors, and grocery shops, remained closed, while such shops opened in different localities. The main grain market in Raja Bazaar also remained closed.

Ibrar Ahmed, a shopkeeper on Ch. Bostan Khan Road near Chaklala Scheme-III, said that shopkeepers opened their shops as per routine in the morning, but a police team arrived and forced them to close.

More than 5,000 officers, personnel of Rawalpindi police perform security duties, says official

He said that the shopkeepers kept their shops closed till afternoon and did nothing the whole day. He added that people visited shops but went back.

Rawalpindi Traders Association leader Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said that shopkeepers had been informed to keep their shops closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He said the bazaars would remain closed on Sunday also on the request of the district administration and police.

On the other hand, residents faced problems getting edibles as tandoors and milk shops were also closed. “I had to get roti from the inner streets of Raja Bazaar as the tandoor was closed,” said Mohammad Qamar, a resident of Committee Chowk.

Mohammad Riaz, a resident of Usmanpura, said many vegetable shops were also closed and his wife cooked pulses. He said it was difficult to make roti at home due to low pressure of gas in many parts of the inner city.

Sajid Mehmood, a resident of Westridge, said that shops had been closed for the last two days and it was difficult to purchase vegetables and milk. He said that he went to Chur Chowk and got these items from inner street shops where fresh vegetables were not available.

There was a shortage of public transport on the roads. People had to travel by Bykea and other modes of transport. “Taxi cabs and rickshaw drivers are cashing in on the situation and charging higher fares,” said Mohammad Khan, a passenger at Marrir Chowk.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements had been made by law enforcement agencies in and around the garrison city.

According to a police spokesman, as per the orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, the police have put the city on high security alert and taken extraordinary measures regarding the movement of foreign delegations. Foolproof security is being ensured.

More than 5,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi police are performing security duties.

More than 350 special pickets are closely monitoring all entry and exit routes of the city. Additional personnel have been deployed on important highways.

A high-level meeting was held at the Police Lines Headquarters under the supervision of the CPO.

Police have been deployed on entry and exit routes of the city, important highways, markets, shops and hotels.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026