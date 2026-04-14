E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Classmate held in female student’s suicide case

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MIRPURKHAS: A special team of the Mirpurkhas police on Monday arrested a classmate of third-year medical student Fehmida Leghari, who had shot herself to death on Thursday night allegedly due to harassment by five suspects.

The bereaved family has nominated the five suspects — the principal and four students of her private college — in their FIR. The deceased was a resident of the Walkert area, located within the limits of Satellite Town police station.

One of the suspects, Dr Abid Leghari, had already been arrested and his four-day police remand was obtained.

On Monday, a second suspect, Abdul Rehman Jatt, was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate, who granted his three-day police remand.

The principal and two other suspects are still at large.

On the orders of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mirpurkhas DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar has constituted a committee, headed by SSP Syed Fida Hussain Shah, for a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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