IHC issues notices on implementation of lawyers’ welfare act

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal government and relevant authorities on a petition seeking the effective implementation of the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023, noting that the law has reportedly remained a “paper process” since its enactment.

Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir was presiding over the hearing of the petition filed by Syed Mahfooz Ul Hassan. The petitioner, represented by Advocate Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, invoked the court’s constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199, seeking the enforcement of legal rights and security mechanisms promised to the legal fraternity.

During the proceedings, the learned counsel contended that although the 2023 Act was designed to provide a comprehensive legal regime for the protection, welfare and independence of advocates, respondent authorities have remained “reluctant” to implement its provisions. He argued that this inaction has frustrated the very object and purpose of the legislation.

Advocate Khokhar further pointed out a critical lack of operational infrastructure, stating that no eligibility criteria, disbursement mechanisms, or operational guidelines have been framed to date. As a result, he submitted, the families of “martyred advocates” continue to live in a state of uncertainty and financial deprivation.

The counsel also lamented the lack of training programmes for police officers, prosecutors, and hospital administrations, which are essential for the Act’s success.

The court was informed that incidents of harassment, intimidation and physical violence against advocates have continued “unabated” despite the passage of the law.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, Justice Tahir issued notices to the respondents, seeking a detailed report and para-wise comments on the matter. The court directed the authorities to submit their response within a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026