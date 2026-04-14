Eternal voice

ASHA Bhosle, the last colossus of music’s golden era, fell silent on Sunday. ‘The voice of love’ lived every note with full-throated ecstasy. Born in 1933, she began with her first film song in 1943, going on to craft an 80-year career comprising more than 12,000 melodies in over a dozen languages. In a hugely competitive milieu, Asha proved she could croon anything and own it. Her classics in Umrao Jaan won two National Awards, Ijaazat’s soulful renditionsfetcheda third, and she earned India’s second-highest civilian honour in 2008. The Guinness Book of World Records recognised the icon as the most recorded artist in music history; she was also the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award. Meanwhile, her collaborations with Pakistan’s Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and Hadiqa Kiani garnered immense praise.

Among South Asia’s greatest voices, Asha defined a cultural shift in Indian film music through her assertive, expressive and passionate singing. It was her partnership with iconic composer R.D. Burman that catapulted her to the pinnacle of musical excellence. Known for his experimental compositions, Burman’s masterpieces, influenced by rock, Latin sounds and jazz, found perfect expression in Asha. The couple produced storied pieces from sassy cabarets to tender ditties. Her power lay not just in the wealth of tracks but also in the resolve to be appreciated on her own terms. She broke convention in life and in music. In 2016, at 82, her album 82 stunned the world with six ghazals in modern genres, including pop, rock and reggae, revealing a desire to be relevant to new generations, while she also left audiences mesmerised with a live performance at 91. Ms Bhosle’s last recital was a collaboration with Gorillaz. Interestingly, her culinary empire — Asha’s — a global restaurant chain together with homemade kebabs — remains as famed as the legend’s voice. Her legacy will always turn life into tune.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026