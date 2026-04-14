E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Gepco’s apathy

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CONSUMERS in Narowal face serious hardships due to both disputed electricity billing and the unprofessional conduct of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) officials. Instead of resolving complaints, the actions of the staff concerned are compounding the problems, placing an unjust burden on consumers.

In my case, I have been facing an issue of excessive and disputed electricity billing, which requires verification through a proper meter inspection. Despite submitting applications and repeatedly approaching the office concerned, the matter has remained unresolved. The sub-divisional officer (SDO) had clearly directed that a meter inspection be conducted, but the meter inspector has failed to comply with these instructions.

Moreover, the meter inspector and revenue officials are constantly shifting blame onto each other, resulting in inaction, and preventing resolution of the issue.

Besides, officials have repeatedly alleged that my house is rented to a government institution, an allegation that is completely incorrect. Over the last several years, I have clarified this matter multiple times, and an inquiry conducted in 2023 had already settled the case in my favour.

However, the case has been reopened for no good reason, and I have been slapped with a fine of Rs40,289 without giving me an opportunity to be heard.

By all means, I want to resolve the issue administratively, but Gepco officials have advised me to take the matter to the relevant court of law. Such a response clearly reflects unprofessional behaviour and a disregard for duty.

Consumers should not be forced into legal proceedings for matters that can be surely resolved within the department.

Amjad Khan
Narowal

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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