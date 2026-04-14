E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Balochistan to begin digital monitoring for field officers

Saleem Shahid Published
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

• Location-based attendance to track presence and performance
• CM sets June deadline for ongoing projects

QUETTA: The Baloch­istan government will introduce a modern digital monitoring system to ensure attendance, performance and effective supervision of field officers.

Under the new system, an integrated, live location-based attendance mechanism will be implemented to verify officers’ presence at their places of posting and enable real-time monitoring of development projects.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting of the provincial government convened to discuss the progress of ongoing development schemes in the province.

Secretaries of various departments gave detailed briefings on the status of current projects at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the pace and quality of development work, challenges faced during implementation, and practical measures to address them.

Deadline for projects

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed the officials concerned to complete all ongoing development projects by June.

He said district officers must remain present in the field instead of staying in Quetta to ensure the timely implementation of projects.

The chief minister said that effective field monitoring was essential for the timely resolution of public issues and the achievement of development targets.

He directed administrative heads to take strict action against officers found absent from the field for more than 10 days.

He said the digital monitoring system would not only improve government efficiency but also ensure complete transparency and accountability.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe