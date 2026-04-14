Balochistan to begin digital monitoring for field officers

• Location-based attendance to track presence and performance

• CM sets June deadline for ongoing projects

QUETTA: The Baloch­istan government will introduce a modern digital monitoring system to ensure attendance, performance and effective supervision of field officers.

Under the new system, an integrated, live location-based attendance mechanism will be implemented to verify officers’ presence at their places of posting and enable real-time monitoring of development projects.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting of the provincial government convened to discuss the progress of ongoing development schemes in the province.

Secretaries of various departments gave detailed briefings on the status of current projects at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the pace and quality of development work, challenges faced during implementation, and practical measures to address them.

Deadline for projects

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed the officials concerned to complete all ongoing development projects by June.

He said district officers must remain present in the field instead of staying in Quetta to ensure the timely implementation of projects.

The chief minister said that effective field monitoring was essential for the timely resolution of public issues and the achievement of development targets.

He directed administrative heads to take strict action against officers found absent from the field for more than 10 days.

He said the digital monitoring system would not only improve government efficiency but also ensure complete transparency and accountability.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026