Free public transport on 7 routes in Attock

TAXILA: The district administration of Attock on Sunday launched a free commercial transport service on seven inter-city routes with a fleet of 22 buses.

“The surge in petroleum prices due to the prevailing international situation, particularly tensions between Iran and the United States, is being felt globally, including in Pakistan”, said Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed while inaugurating the initiative at the General Bus Stand.

He added that four buses would ply on 40km Attock-Hassanabdal route, 38km Attock-Hazro route, 42km Attock-Fatehjang route, two buses each on four different routes, including 60km Fatehjang to Pindigheb route, 43km Hasanabdal-Fatehjang route, 40km Pindigheb to Jand and 70km Fatehjang to Jand route. He said the service aims to provide safe, comfortable and free travel to the public.

He said the targeted subsidy for transport vehicles was aimed at preventing a rise in fares and containing inflation driven by increasing diesel prices.

“For many families in Pakistan, especially those living on fixed or low incomes, transport expenses have become a serious burden. While introducing free travel, the government is attempting to directly reduce this pressure”, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza said that in the first phase 22 modern buses had been deployed on major commercial routes across the district. He also assured that the district administration would ensure effective monitoring to maintain service quality.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026