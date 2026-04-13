Girl raped on pretext of job in Chiniot

CHINIOT: A young girl was allegedly raped by a man, who lured her to a house after promising her a job on social media.

According to details, Z, a resident of Tahirabad area in Chenab Nagar, was contacted by one U of the same town on social media. The suspect allegedly told her that he was an expatriate and needed a maid to take care of his mother, who was living in Chenab Nagar. He promised her a handsome salary, on which the girl agreed to meet him.

The suspect allegedly picked up the victim in a car and he took her to a house near Sharif Manzil on Sahiwal Road. Three of his accomplices also boarded the car.

In the house, U allegedly raped the girl on gunpoint while the other accused locked the room from the outside and stood guard. She was released by the accused after the incident.

On her aunt’s complaint, the Chenab Nigar police registered a case and started investigations. However, none of the accused could be arrested so far.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026