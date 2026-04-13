E-Paper | July 19, 2026

VAPING EPIDEMIC

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VAPING EPIDEMIC: The misconception that vaping is harmless has led to its widespread acceptance in social circles, where flavoured pods and stylish devices are flaunted as symbols of modern living. Medical experts have repeatedly warned that these devices contain nicotine and toxic chemicals that lead to severe respiratory issues and cardiovascular damage. Beyond the risks to physical health, it is fostering a culture of addiction and indiscipline. The ease of access to these products, combined with aggressive social media marketing, is creating a vaping epidemic that threatens the future of our youth. It is high time the government imposed strict regulations on the sale and marketing of vaping devices and e-cigarettes.

Khateeba Moazzam
Karachi

GOLD FOR WEDDINGS: Giving gold in dowry during marriages has been an old tradition in Balochistan. This tradition is believed to represent a family’s love, respect and honour. However, the rising prices of gold have put people under immense burden. Many people want to continue with this tradition for the sake of their honour, and compromise on their essential expenditures. A marriage should represent love, unity and family values rather than wealth and status. People should understand that adhering to their traditions is fine, but it should not come at the cost of their peace of mind. It is necessary to maintain a balance between tradition and practicality by focusing on the true essence of marriage.

Mairaj Wahid
Turbat

LEFTOVER FOOD: The other day, my heart sank when I saw a small child not even 10 years of age searching desperately in the grass behind the trees for scattered grains of rice to fill his empty stomach. It was a heart-breaking sight. People who throw their leftover food into the dustbin or outside should think for a moment, and give it to the poor instead. Even a small act of kindness can save someone from going to bed hungry, and bring a little hope into their lives.

Maria Khushk
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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