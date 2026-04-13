Sida chief calls for using GIS-based assessment for Nara Canal-fed lands

HYDERABAD: Managing Director of the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (Sida) Mansoor Ahmed Memon on Friday called for the use of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to assess the cultivated area in the Nara Canal’s command for better revenue recovery, while ensuring equitable distribution of water from head to tail-end areas.

He was chairing a meeting in Mirpurkhas district, where he said that the entire field staff should prepare for the upcoming kharif season, considering that the demand for irrigation water always increases during the summer. He added that the Nara Canal has rich, fertile lands where kharif cash crops are grown, making it one of the major canals of the Sukkur Barrage that feeds large command areas like Rohri.

The MD said that without ensuring fair distribution of irrigation water, crop acreage in cultivable areas remains low. Therefore, it is essential that field staff ensure water reaches tail-end areas as effectively as possible.

He emphasised the need to maintain the proper design and dimensions of watercourses feeding the command area of the Nara Canal. He noted that with the commencement of the kharif season and increasing water demand, complaints of water theft also rise and the canal’s management should remain vigilant.

Says aim is to ensure better revenue recovery, equitable water distribution

He added that the assessment of cultivable land brought under kharif cultivation should be conducted using GIS technology by the concerned Sida wing, which would provide a clear picture of the actual acreage.

He stated that this is necessary so that field staff can share findings that align with GIS-based assessment results. He also stressed that satellite images should be used, as this would help increase revenue recovery by the Area Water Board (AWB) of the Nara Canal. He pointed out that these tools must be used efficiently.

Mr Memon also said that water theft must be curbed at all costs in the command area and that the rotation system should be strictly enforced whenever needed. He warned that pipes used for illegal water extraction would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and those involved would be dealt with firmly.

He further directed that Nara Canal staff remain present in their respective divisions and subdivisions to regularly monitor branches and canals, and submit detailed monitoring reports in a timely manner.

The meeting was attended by Director Nara Canal Area Water Board Shan Mohammad Mallah, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, the general manager of Nara Canal, and the manager of customer relations.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026