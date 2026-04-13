E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Quetta attack claims lives of two Hazara men

Saleem Shahid Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: Two members of the Hazara Shia community were killed and three others wou­nded when armed men on motorcycles attacked a vehicle on Sunday in the Hazarganji area of Quetta, police said.

Police said the victims were vegetable sellers ret­urning from a wholesale market.

A senior pol­ice official termed the incident a targeted killing.

“They were going back to Hazara town and when they reached the Akhtar­abad area ... unknown armed men riding motorcycles opened fire at the vehicle, killing two on the spot and injuring three others,” a senior police officer Muhammad Khair Sumalani said.

Soon after the shooting, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the site and moved the bodies and the injured to hospital.

“We have received two bodies and three injured in the trauma centre,” hospital spokesman Dr Wasim Baig said.

Following the attack, members of the Hazara community blocked the western bypass, suspending all traffic. Local administration deployed a heavy contingent of security forces to the area to avoid any untoward incident as officials negotiated with protesters to open the road.

No one has claimed res­ponsibility for the killings. Police have launched an investigation and a search operation to find the attackers.

The Hazarganji area has been the site of numerous past attacks, including bombings and shootings that have targeted vegetable sellers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Home Minister Ziaullah Langove have taken serious notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police for Balochistan to submit an immediate report.

They expressed their grief and instructed hospital officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe