Starmer, Macron stress lasting ceasefire, with the inclusion of Lebanon

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a phone call, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of de‑escalation across the region.

Starmer stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire, with both leaders agreeing that any ceasefire must include Lebanon to support wider regional stability, said a statement issued by the UK government.

“They agreed on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies, and on the need to work with a wide coalition of partners to protect freedom of navigation,” it said.