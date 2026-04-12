Trump says US to ‘blockade all ships entering or leaving Hormuz’

Hours after US-Iran talks in Islamabad ended without an agreement, President Donald Trump warned that US forces would immediately “begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”, reports Al Jazeera.

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran,” he continued. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”