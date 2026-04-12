THE GRAPEVINE

An O2 Moment

Film star and director Shaan Shahid has recently penned and helmed a new film titled Psycho. With a star-studded cast including himself, Meera, Sonya Hussyn, Jawed Sheikh and Shabbir Jan, it is slated to be released on Eidul Azha. Last week, the movie’s teaser was screened at London’s O2 Arena. Reportedly, this marks the first time that a Pakistani film’s teaser has been shown at this iconic venue in England. We congratulate Shaan S and his team for this truly Psycho moment. And yes, we’re talking about the film — at least for now!

Zayn and Nusrat

It is always heartening to see Western artists of Pakistani descent, such as Riz Ahmed and Guz Khan (watch their interviews promoting their series Bait and you’ll know what we’re saying), staying rooted in their culture. However, we are also referring to Zayn Malik, the former One Direction member who is making waves again. His new album, Konnakol, drops on April 17 and features a track called ‘Nusrat’, dedicated to the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. A viral video shows Zayn M speaking with genuine admiration about the iconic Pakistani qawwal, composer and vocalist. Zayn M clearly intends to keep everyone mast mast.

Toilet Seats and Lawsuits

On April Fool’s Day, actress Blake Lively, the wife of Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds, was pranked by their four young kids in a pretty hilarious way — her toilet seat was covered in plastic wrap and the seat cover was also marked in pink. Sharing the prank online, she joked: “I knew I never should have taught them how to read a calendar.” Well, Ryan R is their father, Blake L, so you should have seen such pranks coming your way. At least this playful surprise offered a welcome distraction from her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co‑star and director on It Ends With Us. Recently, a judge dismissed most of her claims — including sexual harassment — leaving breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting retaliation to be decided at a trial in May 2026.

The Verdict

In 2018, pop sensation Ali Zafar took legal action against singer Meesha Shafi, after she had accused him of sexual misconduct, seeking Rs1 billion in damages. On March 31, 2026, a Lahore sessions court ruled in Ali Z’s favour, ordering Meesha S to pay him Rs5 million in damages. The ruling sparked strong reactions online. Meesha S responded, “Not every victory comes in the form of a court order. When a woman finds courage, that is a victory.” Ali Zafar, meanwhile, wrote, “Justice has finally been done. I feel no triumph, only humility and gratitude. I hold no ill feelings toward anyone.” However, the jury of public opinion is clearly still out.

Appropriation Inc

Recently, Pakistanis on X unleashed a barrage of sarcastic and angry comments when a Spanish fashion brand, Massimo Dutti, displayed its new series of clothes that seemed entirely lifted (influenced?) from Pakistani attire. Which attire, you ask? The answer: shalwar qameez, complete with a dupatta. Quite a few X users cried ‘cultural appropriation’ and criticised the designers for not giving credit where it’s due, and for failing to acknowledge the Pakistani influence. To be honest, it’s nothing new for Europeans to take without acknowledging. Anyone remember when another brand sold Peshawari chappals as quirky sandals it had designed itself?

Dubai Derailed

The war in the Middle East has disrupted aspects of life all over the world (particularly in terms of oil and gas imports), but also including in the making of films. One of the sequences of Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film, King, was to be shot in Dubai, but those plans have been put on hold, for now. Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s eagerly awaited project, Welcome to the Jungle, which was supposed to be released this year, was to have a song set in Dubai as part of the movie’s climactic scenes. That isn’t happening and the song will now be filmed in Mumbai. Well, dear filmmakers: welcome to real war.

Published in Dawn, ICON, April 12th, 2026