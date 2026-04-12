IT sector drives services’ exports

ISLAMABAD: Paki­stan’s services exports rose by 18.38 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, largely driven by higher earnings from the information technology sector, according to official data.

The steady expansion of services exports contrasts with mixed trends in commodity shipments, as the sector has maintained uninterrupted growth since the start of FY26. Data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that services exports rose to $6.46 billion in July-February FY26, up from $5.46bn in the same period last year.

The increase was led by telecommunications, computer and information services, which have remained the main contributors since the beginning of the fiscal year. In rupee terms, services exports climbed 19.66pc to Rs1.818 trillion in 8MFY26, compared to Rs1.519tr in the corresponding period last year, indicating a continued upward trend.

In February alone, services exports stood at $812.25 million, up from $694.90m a year earlier, marking a 16.89pc increase. However, on a month-on-month basis, exports declined by 7.3pc.

Services exports have seen positive growth since February 2024, mainly due to a surge in information technology exports as well as other business exports. However, there was a 6.50pc decline in August 2024.

According to the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, the exports of Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services reached to $2.97 billion in July-Feb FY26 against $2.48bn over the corresponding months of last year, indicating a growth of 19.75pc.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026