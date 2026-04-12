E-Paper | July 18, 2026

IT sector drives services’ exports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Paki­stan’s services exports rose by 18.38 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, largely driven by higher earnings from the information technology sector, according to official data.

The steady expansion of services exports contrasts with mixed trends in commodity shipments, as the sector has maintained uninterrupted growth since the start of FY26. Data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that services exports rose to $6.46 billion in July-February FY26, up from $5.46bn in the same period last year.

The increase was led by telecommunications, computer and information services, which have remained the main contributors since the beginning of the fiscal year. In rupee terms, services exports climbed 19.66pc to Rs1.818 trillion in 8MFY26, compared to Rs1.519tr in the corresponding period last year, indicating a continued upward trend.

In February alone, services exports stood at $812.25 million, up from $694.90m a year earlier, marking a 16.89pc increase. However, on a month-on-month basis, exports declined by 7.3pc.

Services exports have seen positive growth since February 2024, mainly due to a surge in information technology exports as well as other business exports. However, there was a 6.50pc decline in August 2024.

According to the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, the exports of Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services reached to $2.97 billion in July-Feb FY26 against $2.48bn over the corresponding months of last year, indicating a growth of 19.75pc.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe