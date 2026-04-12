Key education bodies in Islamabad being run without permanent heads

ISLAMABAD: All three major educational organisations in Islamabad, including the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) and the Directorate of Special Education, are being run under interim arrangements.

These important organisations currently have no regular heads , leading to a situation that raises questions about the efficiency of the Ministry of Education.

The post of DG FDE, which deals with public sector schools and colleges, has been lying vacant since July 2023, while the post of DG Special Education has been vacant for about one year.

Meanwhile, the post of Chairperson Peira, an organisation that regulates private schools, has been vacant for the last three months.

Speaking to several officials, Dawn learnt that the FDE, a supervisory body of over 430 schools and colleges in Islamabad, has been run through ad hoc arrangements since July 2023. After a significant delay, last year the education ministry requested the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to fill the post.

FDE DG’s post lying vacant since July 2023, Special Education DG’s slot also vacant for about one year

However, officials said that despite the FPSC’s recommendation, the appointment of the director general of FDE has been delayed for over a month.

The FPSC, after completing the test and interview process, recommended the name of a new director general of FDE on March 4, but the appointment process remains incomplete on the part of the federal government.

Subsequently, the FPSC recommended the appointment of Javed Iqbal Mirza to the post of DG FDE (BS-21), but the process has not yet been finalised.

When contacted, a senior officer of the education ministry said there were some technical issues, which have now almost been settled, and the appointment process is expected to be completed soon.

Mr Mirza is already serving as Director Administration at FDE.

Meanwhile, the ministry has been running the affairs of FDE through ad hoc arrangements, with a joint secretary holding additional charge of DG FDE for about a year.

“The post of DG FDE is important and a regular incumbent should be appointed. A regular DG will be held accountable for his service and will deliver,” said an official.

“It is nonsensical that the government has been running the office of DG FDE through interim arrangements since July 2023,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the post of Director General Special Education (DGSE) has also been lying vacant for about a year and is being managed by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Education. This directorate is responsible for the education and training of special children.

Another key organisation under the education ministry, Peira, is also functioning without a regular chairperson. Some months ago, former chairperson Dr Zia Batool resigned to head another organisation. On January 7, the acting charge of Chairperson Peira was assigned to the Executive Director of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

When contacted, an official said, “FPSC has completed its process for the appointment of DG FDE and the name of the shortlisted candidate will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for final approval. Similarly, interviews for the post of chairperson Peira have also been completed and the appointment process will be finalised soon, while steps are also being taken for early appointment of DG Special Education.”

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026