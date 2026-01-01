Quality education, innovation roadmap unveiled for Islamabad schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has launched FDE quality education and innovation roadmap for Islamabad schools and colleges.

According to a press release issued by education ministry on Wednesday, Secretary Education Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Director General Syed Junaid Akhlaq and senior officials from the FDE and the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) were also present at the launching ceremony.

The FDE is regulatory body of over 430 schools and colleges and this five year roadmap, according to ministry, will be implemented in all schools and colleges. According to education ministry, FDE framework was developed aimed at elevating educational standards across schools and colleges in the Islamabad in five years.

“Anchored in national priorities such as the National Education Policy Development Framework (NEPDF 2024) and Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), the roadmap emphasises practical interventions to attain students learning outcomes, digital transformation, enabling environment, governance, infrastructure, and professional development,” read a working paper.

“The roadmap is anchored by five interlinked pillars designed to address systemic deficits in learning outcomes and governance: Pillar 1: Digital and Innovative Learning: Focuses on embedding EdTech into classrooms and ensuring 100% of teachers are trained to use digital tools effectively by 2030.

Pillar 2: Policy Review and Governance: Aims to fill leadership gaps, institutionalise accountability, and establish a Policy & Planning Cell for continuous monitoring and evaluation.

Pillar 3: Enabling Environment and Resource Equity: Mandates a phased plan to upgrade physical infrastructure (clean water, washrooms) and achieve national student-teacher ratio standards (30:1 for primary).

Pillar 4: Attainment of Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs): Prioritizes a revised Scheme of Studies that integrates 21st-century life skills, Technical and vocational Education/training, and holistic learner development. Pillar 5: Professional Development Framework: Transitions from fragmented training to a sustained Continuous Professional Development (CPD) model focused on subject mastery and modern pedagogy,” read the working paper.

It said that under this initiative, FDE want completion of comprehensive facility audits for all institutions by 2027 and resolving 100pc of high-priority infrastructure gaps by 2023. “Filling 80pc of sanctioned leadership posts by 2027 to institutionalize adaptive planning, achieve 100pc compliance with students teacher ratio standards and full curriculum alignment with digital resources by 2030,” read working paper, which added that scaling the foundation literacy and numeracy and differentiated instruction to ensure all Grade 5 students meet grade-level literacy and numeracy standards.

It said that this roadmap is a strategic imperative to bridge the gap between school enrolment and actual learning mastery.

By leveraging ICT’s unique centralized governance and its status as the top-performing district in Pakistan, this framework provides a replicable model for national excellence.”

According to roadmap success hinges “on transitioning from ad-hoc initiatives to a coherent, outcome-based system where every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe, technologically advanced and inclusive learning environment.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026