In pictures: Iran, US delegations accorded warm welcome upon arrival in Pakistan

Vance was greeted by DPM Dar, CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

United States Vice President JD Vance and his delegation arrived in Pakistan on Saturday morning for historic talks with the Iranian leadership.

Vance was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi after disembarking at the Nur Khan Air Base.

Early on Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation arrived in the federal capital. According to a statement, the delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was received by Dar, Field Marshal Munir and others

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance (C) gestures upon his arrival for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance receives a bouquet after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance is introduced to a Pakistani official by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir looks on, after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) talks with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (L), Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi (2nd-L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (R) after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance disembarks from Air Force Two after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 11, 2026 showsForeign Minister Ishaq Dar (2nd R) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (2nd L) walking with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (centre L) and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (centre R) upon their arrival at Nur Khan air base in Islamabad. — AFP

This screengrab of handout video released on April 11, 2026 by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) arriving at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad. —AFP

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (2nd R) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (2nd L) walk with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (centre L) and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (centre R) upon their arrival at Nur Khan air base in Islamabad. — Tasnim news

This screengrab of handout video released on April 11, 2026 by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry shows the Iranian delegation walking down the stairs of their plane after arriving at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad. — via AFP

A Pakistani army helicopter flies over the Red Zone area ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. —AFP

An empty road in front of the Serena Hotel, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold high-stakes talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. —Reuters

A security personnel stands guard outside the media centre near the road leading to Serena Hotel, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold high-stakes talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. —Reuters

A helicopter flies over the Red Zone in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. — AFP

Army personnel ride past Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area ahead of US–Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP

Rangers arrive at the Red Zone area ahead of US–Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP

Police officers check vehicles as part of security measures on a road leading to the Red Zone, an area with government offices, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold high-stakes talks, in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. —AFP

Pakistani flags flutter near the Parliament House, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks, in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. —Reuters

Header image: A Pakistani official is pictured during the arrival of the US Vice President JD Vance for US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP