Watkins propels Villa towards Europa League semis

BOLOGNA: Ollie Watkins scored twice as Aston Villa beat Bologna 3-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday, while Nottingham Forest held FC Porto 1-1 thanks to a comical own goal from Martim Fernandes.

Freiburg also have one foot in the last four after beating Celta Vigo 3-0.

Villa boss Unai Emery is aiming to win the competition for a fifth time and the favourites rode their luck to emerge victorious in Italy.

“It could’ve been different,” said Watkins. “We got lucky.”

Bologna made a bright start to their first European quarter-final in 27 years.

An Ezri Konsa own goal was ruled out by a VAR review for a marginal offside against Santiago Castro before Lewis Ferguson hit the bar.

But the Coppa Italia winners were undone by some awful set-piece defending to allow Villa two of their goals.

Konsa headed into an ungua­rded net just before the break after Federico Ravaglia flapped at a corner.

Watkins quickly doubled the visitors’ advantage after half-time with a cool finish after Emi Buendia won possession deep in Bologna territory.

Federico Bernardeschi hit the post and Jonathan Rowe was denied by a brilliant Emi Martinez save.

Rowe’s stunning finish in the 90th minute looked to have given Bologna a foothold in the tie.

But Watkins was left completely unmarked to tap in from a corner deep into stoppage time and further his case for inclusion in England’s World Cup squad.

“Back end of the season I’m raring to go,” added Watkins. “I’m excited for the next few games. I’m hungry.”

Villa will face the winners of the tie between Porto and Forest should they progress to the semi-finals.

An all-English affair in the last four is on the cards after Forest were handed a gift by Fernandes.

Porto capitalised on a strong start when William Gomes turned in at the far post.

But the lead lasted barely two minutes before Fernandes found his own net from just inside the Porto half as he overhit a pass back to goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Forest striker Igor Jesus had a goal ruled out in the second half, but the visitors were happier with the draw that leaves the tie up for grabs next week at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, the best European run in Freiburg’s history looks set to continue after Celta were blown away by the Bundesliga side.

Vincenzo Grifo’s curling effort gave the home side the perfect start on 10 minutes.

Niklas Beste doubled Freiburg’s lead at the end of a fine team move and Matthias Ginter headed in 12 minutes from time to secure a commanding first leg lead.

On Wednesday, Braga and Real Betis drew 1-1 in the other quarter-final first leg.



LONDON: Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta (L) celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during their Conference League quarter-final first leg at Selhurst Park.—AFP

Mateta inspires palace

In Thursday’s Conference League first leg fixture, Jean-Philippe Mateta inspired Crystal Palace to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Mateta converted from the penalty spot after 24 minutes after Evann Guessand was fouled by Fiorentina defender Dodo.

The French striker also had a role in Palace’s second goal seven minutes later as Tyrick Mitchell finished off after Mateta’s close-range effort had been blocked by Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea.

“I keep working hard, and I’m always here to push for the victory,” Mateta told TNT Sports. “To­day we did it, but it’s not finished. We have one more game in Italy.”

Fiorentina pushed back after the break with Giovanni Fabbian rattling the woodwork after 51 minutes and goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulling off two saves for the hosts just before the hour.

But Ismaila Sarr ensured Palace take a comfortable advance to Tuscany next week when he headed in on the 90th minute.

A semi-final tie against either Shakhtar Donetsk or Dutch side AZ Alkmaar awaits either Palace or Fiorentina.

Ukrainian side Shakhtar beat AZ Alkmaar 3-0 with all goals late.

Pedrinho got the first after 72 minutes followed by a quickfire Alisson Santana brace with 10 minutes to go.

Spanish club Rayo Vallecano are one step away from playing in a European semi-final for the first in their history following a 3-0 win against AEK Athens.

The winner will play either Mainz or Strasbourg.

Moroccan winger Ilias Akho­mach opened the scoring after two minutes in the suburbs of Madrid finishing off an Alvaro Garca cross.

Unai Lopez added a second off a rebound just before the break with Rayo captain Isi Palazon scoring the third from the penalty spot after 74 minutes.

Elsewhere, German club Ma­inz beat French outfit Stra­sbourg 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten record at home this season in the competition with six wins out of six.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026