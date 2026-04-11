Management course concludes at UET

PESHAWAR: First Senior Management Course (SMC) for officers of technical departments successfully concluded here the other day at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The training was organisd by UET Peshawar in collaboration with the Provincial Services Academy (PSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a statement here.

The twelve-week long training, which commenced on February 12, 2026, was mandatory for officers seeking promotion from BPS-19 to 20 in departments including irrigation, communication & works, excise & anti-narcotics and science & information technology.

The initiative was aimed at strengthening leadership, governance and institutional capacity across provincial service cadres.

At the closing ceremony, speakers including Prof Sadiq Khattak, vice chancellor UET Peshawar, Muhammad Israr, secretary higher education, archives and libraries department, and Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, director general PSA, praised the participants’ commitment and highlighted the programme’s role in preparing officers for senior leadership and policy-level responsibilities.

They emphasised that ethical decision-making, strategic thinking, human-centred planning and effective governance were essential for senior officials. The speakers also underlined the need for embracing new technologies and digitisation to align government operations with global standards and evolving public sector challenges.

They appreciated the collaborative efforts of PSA, UET administration and faculty, particularly Dr Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Director CEEC, and his team in delivering a high-impact and practical training programme tailored to contemporary administrative needs.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026