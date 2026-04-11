15 arrested as court denies bail in Balakot police station attack case

MANSEHRA: An anti-terrorism court has cancelled the bail of the 15 people, who had allegedly ransacked the Balakot police station, torched a patrol van, and taken away around 100 Kalashnikovs, rifles of various bores, and other arms, following the murder of a local TikToker by a constable in March this year.

“We have arrested the accused, including social media influencers, after the ATC cancelled their bail,” Balakot SP Sabir Khan told reporters on Friday.

He said that hundreds of protesters, including 24 nominated in an FIR, were booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code after they ransacked the police station.

The SP said that the accused were produced before the court under tight security, adding that a crackdown had been launched shortly after the killing of social media influencer, Mohammad Javedalias Mahandri, by constable Mohammad Shahid at a private party, to recover the arms and ammunition taken away from the police station.

SP Khan said the police had arrested the constable within 20 minutes of the murder. However, miscreants, including social media influencers, instigated people to attack the police station.

“We had obtained video clips of the attack on the police station, the burning of records and vehicles. Videos of social media influencers’ threatening speeches, instigating people, had helped arrest the accused,” Mr Khan said.

FOREIGNERS SECURITY: The Lower Kohistan police have deployed additional personnel at the Chakai police post on the Karakoram Highway to ensure the safety of road users, including foreigners, and tourists going to the neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan region.

“I visited this strategic post on the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief and the Hazara DIG, and further tightened the security arrangements there for the safety of foreigners and tourists,” district police officer Zafar Ahmad Khan told reporters on Friday.

He said the security of Chinese executing mega energy projects in the Kohistan region was of paramount importance. “I have directed the personnel deployed at the post to remain vigilant and ensure foolproof security for foreigners and tourists entering Kohistan from the rest of the country and travelling onward to GB,” Mr Khan said.

The DPO said that the police had already sealed all entry and exit points to Kohistan and launched search and strike operations throughout the district.

He added that the police were thoroughly checking the suspected vehicles and travellers.

“We are also using digital means and conducting intelligence-based operations for enhanced security of the foreigners,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026