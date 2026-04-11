E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Mali supports Moroccan plan over W. Sahara

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BAMAKO: Mali said on Friday it backed a Moroccan plan to make the disputed territory of Western Sahara an autonomous region of Morocco and no longer recognised the region’s self-declared independence.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony largely controlled by Morocco, is the only territory on the African continent whose post-colonial status has not been settled. It is claimed by the Polisario Front, which insists on the indigenous Sahrawi people’s right to a referendum on self-determination monitored by the United Nations.

“Mali supports the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious and credible basis for resolving this dispute and considers that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most realistic solution,” Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told a press conference on Friday.

Bamako has “withdrawn its recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic” declared by the Polisario Front in 1976, Diop said. He was speaking alongside his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, who hailed the move as “historic”.

Mali’s decision coincides with a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations between Mali and Algeria, which borders both Morocco and Western Sahara, and supports the Polisario Front.

Morocco and Algeria have been at loggerheads for decades over Western Sahara, a vast desert territory rich in phosphates whose waters teem with fish.

Rabat has proposed that the huge portion of Western Sahara under its control should become an autonomous region of Morocco.

Polisario is seeking independence and says Morocco should adhere to an agreement it accepted in 1991 that provides for a UN-supervised referendum on self-determination.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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