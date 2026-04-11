Balochistan PA resolution praises Pakistan’s mediation efforts

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a joint resolution congratulating and lauding Pakistan’s role in facilitating a ceasefire and mediation between Iran and the United States.

The resolution was moved by Home Minister Ziaullah Langove during the assembly session.

Mr Langove presented the resolution on behalf of provincial ministers Shoaib Nosherwani, Ali Madad Jattak and others.

The resolution praised the government and diplomatic leadership of Pakistan for playing a key mediatory role.

It further noted that Pakistan succeeded in drawing global attention and preventing a major conflict from escalating into a full-scale crisis, thereby contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Provincial Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar said the world desired peace during the conflict and that Pakistan played a leading and effective role, calling it a matter of pride.

National Party MPA Khair Jan Baloch warned that negative forces still existed globally that promoted violence and instability, naming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as threats to global peace.

PML-N MPA Ashok Kumar said the minority community supported the resolution, adding that Pakistan and Balochistan were protected at a critical moment.

Provincial Minister Ali Madad Jattak termed Pakistan’s mediation a major diplomatic, political, and military success.

Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman described the US, India, and Israel as “three major evils”.

Provincial Minister Asim Kurd Gailo said the US had destabilised several regional countries, including Afghanistan, to maintain dominance. Speaker retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai said the unity of the Iranian nation could serve as an inspiration.

Provincial Minister Shoaib Nos­herwani said historic decisions were being witnessed and thanked the president, prime minister, foreign minister, as well as military and intelligence leadership. At the speaker’s direction, Maulana Hida­yatur Rehman led a special prayer in the House for the success of peace negotiations. The resolution was then unanimously adopted.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026