E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution acknowledging Pakistan’s role in Middle East peace process

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The Balochistan Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging Pakistan’s “effective and balanced diplomatic role” in achieving a ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

“This move reflects the political wisdom and national unity of the Balochistan Assembly,” he says on X. “As a responsible and peace-loving state, Pakistan has further strengthened its positive image at the global level. The country’s role in the region stands as a clear example of patience, restraint, and prudent diplomacy.”

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