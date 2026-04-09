Resolution of Balochistan MPAs’ problems ordered

QUETTA: Taking notice of issues raised by lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday, the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, asked the government departments concerned to submit their reports on these complaints and inform the house what action they have taken to resolve these issues.

Several lawmakers took up different issues in the provincial assembly demanding the government take steps to resolve these issues being faced by the people of their constituencies.

The Speaker directed the Irrigation Department and Industries & Crafts and Auqaf deterrents to submit their reports on the issues raised by assembly members.

He also instructed the IG of police to arrest suspects involved in the Yaro incident. A young man, angered by the rejection of his marriage proposal, shot dead the girl he wanted to marry with, her father and a cousin and injured the mother of the girl in the Yaro area of Pishin district in March.

The BNP Awami leader Mir Asadullah Baloch noted that crops in Panjgur have been destroyed by floods and asked the chief minister to assess the damage and announce relief steps for farmers of the area.

ANP leader Zamarak Achakzai expressed concern over destruction of Qila Abdullah by heavy rains, suggesting that all flood-affected areas should be declared disaster-hit zones.

He also criticised the selection committee for overlooking Pishin-born cricketer Haseebullah, who scored 2,441 runs at an average of 45 in first-class cricket, in favour of a Karachi player with an average of only 20 runs during the Bangladesh tour, emphasising that cricket should be free from political influence.

Parliamentary Secretary Majeed Badini requested the removal of over 750 illegal connections in the Pat Feeder area of Nasirabad division.

MPA Ashok Kumar raised the issue of payment of Rs60,000 as a fee to the Industries Department for getting an NOC to bring sugar from Karachi to Hub. The Speaker asked the secretary of industries & commerce to provide a report on the matter.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026