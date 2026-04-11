Man arrested for ‘raping’ friend’s wife in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A man was arrested on charge of raping a woman, his friend’s wife, at Chak 39/12-L, Chichawatni.

According to Saddar police, a man ran a hotel at Rehman Town near Chak 39/9-L, while his residence was in the adjoining house where his wife and two children stayed. She allegedly developed a relationship with his friend and the friend assured her that he would marry her.

On March 15, the woman allegedly stole Rs50,000 from her house and left with her husband’s friend, leaving her children behind.

Police said the woman lived with her husband’s friend at different locations where he sexually assaulted her without marriage. The suspect also recorded videos of her in a compromising position. Realizing her mistake, the woman returned to her husband’s house, after which the matter was reported to police.

Saddar Police registered a rape case on complaint of woman’s husband and arrested the suspect.

KIDNAPPED: A minor girl and a labourer were kidnapped in separate incidents.

According to reports, Shaheen Hyder’s 18-year-old son, employed at Chudhary Mazhar’s brick kiln at Chak 59/4-R was abducted by unidentified suspects while returning home from work.

In another incident, 11-year-old Faizain Bibi was kidnapped by unidentified persons while standing with her aunt, Shaheen, at the bus stop near Jogi Chowk.

DIES: A man shot over rivalry succumbed to his wounds at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, four days after the clash at Chak 14/3-L.

A minor quarrel broke out between Idrees Jutt and Hamza Jutt. Idrees opened fire on Hamza who was wounded. Kassowal Police reached the scene and attempted to negotiate peace between the groups.

Rescue 1122 shifted him to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital for treatment where he died.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026